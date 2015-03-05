Beepstreet releases Sunrizer synth as an AU plugin

The sun has risen on Sunrizer for Mac.

It was previewed last month, and now Beepstreet has released the Mac AU version of its Sunrizer iPad synth.

Based on a subtractive synth design, Sunrizer offers two oscillators and two sub-oscillators that offer multiple waveforms, including what Beepstreet calls a "perfect emulation" of the classic Supersaw waveform. Pulse width, frequency and ring modulation are present and correct, as is a unison mode.

Next come two filters, plus two ADSR envelopes and a pair of LFOs. There are effects as well, and everything is wrapped up in a pretty straightforward interface.

Offering full patch compatibility with the iPad version, Sunrizer for Mac is available now from the Beepstreet website at the introductory price of £43/$50. A demo can be downloaded, too.

Beepstreet Sunrizer synth for Mac features