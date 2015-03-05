More

Beepstreet releases Sunrizer synth as an AU plugin

Offers patch compatibility with the iPad version

The sun has risen on Sunrizer for Mac.

It was previewed last month, and now Beepstreet has released the Mac AU version of its Sunrizer iPad synth.

Based on a subtractive synth design, Sunrizer offers two oscillators and two sub-oscillators that offer multiple waveforms, including what Beepstreet calls a "perfect emulation" of the classic Supersaw waveform. Pulse width, frequency and ring modulation are present and correct, as is a unison mode.

Next come two filters, plus two ADSR envelopes and a pair of LFOs. There are effects as well, and everything is wrapped up in a pretty straightforward interface.

Offering full patch compatibility with the iPad version, Sunrizer for Mac is available now from the Beepstreet website at the introductory price of £43/$50. A demo can be downloaded, too.

Beepstreet Sunrizer synth for Mac features

  • Bespoke synth engine with 24 voice polyphony and very low processor load.
  • Two oscillators with multiple waveform types, hard-sync, pulse width modulation.
  • Oscillator mixer with ring modulator and separate noise source.
  • Per-oscillator unison function with variable detune and spread.
  • Two separate filter units with serial or parallel operation and 16 different algorithms each: low-, high- and band-pass, notch, comb, formant I/II, all-pass, power low- and band-pass, waveshaper, resonator, resampler, low-pass + resampler, frequency shifter, analog low-pass.
  • Two ADSR envelope generators.
  • Two LFO generators with sine, triangle, saw, square, sample & hold and random waveforms; variable phase, fade-in time and different trigger modes.
  • Master effects including chorus, phaser, rotor, EQ, delay and reverb.
  • Arpeggiator with deep sequencing capabilities.
  • Chord memory function.
  • A-B parameter morph feature: essentially two synth patches in one.
  • Factory sound bank with over 400 preset patches; full patch compatibility with the iPad version.