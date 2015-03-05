Beepstreet releases Sunrizer synth as an AU plugin

It was previewed last month, and now Beepstreet has released the Mac AU version of its Sunrizer iPad synth.
Based on a subtractive synth design, Sunrizer offers two oscillators and two sub-oscillators that offer multiple waveforms, including what Beepstreet calls a "perfect emulation" of the classic Supersaw waveform. Pulse width, frequency and ring modulation are present and correct, as is a unison mode.
Next come two filters, plus two ADSR envelopes and a pair of LFOs. There are effects as well, and everything is wrapped up in a pretty straightforward interface.
Offering full patch compatibility with the iPad version, Sunrizer for Mac is available now from the Beepstreet website at the introductory price of £43/$50. A demo can be downloaded, too.
Beepstreet Sunrizer synth for Mac features
- Bespoke synth engine with 24 voice polyphony and very low processor load.
- Two oscillators with multiple waveform types, hard-sync, pulse width modulation.
- Oscillator mixer with ring modulator and separate noise source.
- Per-oscillator unison function with variable detune and spread.
- Two separate filter units with serial or parallel operation and 16 different algorithms each: low-, high- and band-pass, notch, comb, formant I/II, all-pass, power low- and band-pass, waveshaper, resonator, resampler, low-pass + resampler, frequency shifter, analog low-pass.
- Two ADSR envelope generators.
- Two LFO generators with sine, triangle, saw, square, sample & hold and random waveforms; variable phase, fade-in time and different trigger modes.
- Master effects including chorus, phaser, rotor, EQ, delay and reverb.
- Arpeggiator with deep sequencing capabilities.
- Chord memory function.
- A-B parameter morph feature: essentially two synth patches in one.
- Factory sound bank with over 400 preset patches; full patch compatibility with the iPad version.