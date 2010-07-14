Avid unveils next-gen M-Audio Axiom controller keyboard series

PRESS RELEASE: Avid today introduced new versions of its M-Audio Axiom USB MIDI keyboard controller series designed for live performance and software-based music production: Axiom 25, Axiom 49, and Axiom 61.

Building on the comprehensive feature set that popularized the original Axiom line, new features and highlights include:

DirectLink technology: Provides dedicated control surface functionality that automatically maps keyboard controls to common mixer and virtual instrument parameters, giving users hands-on control over their mix and their music, without any complicated set up or user configuration required. DirectLink works with popular DAWs, including Pro Tools®, Ableton Live, Apple Logic Pro and Steinberg Cubase.

Enhanced keybed: An updated semi-weighted piano-style keyboard delivers a musically satisfying playing experience—ideal for playing software and hardware instruments.

Redesigned user interface: Offers better ergonomics for the studio and stage with an angled top panel that makes controls easier to access and view in any environment. New low-profile mixer-style faders (Axiom 49 and Axiom 61 only) enable a hands-on mix experience, while smooth rotary encoders provide precise control over software and MIDI parameters. All models provide informative feedback via a graphic LCD, which is centrally positioned on the Axiom 49 and Axiom 61 for easy viewing.

"Our new Axiom keyboard controllers were designed to make it easier for musicians and producers to play and work with software instruments within their DAW of choice," said John Krogh, audio segment marketing manager for Avid.

"With out-of-box integration with the industry's most popular music software, an enhanced keybed, and a modern, ergonomic interface, players and producers can elevate their performance using an affordable, flexible, easy-to-use solution - in the studio and on stage."

Pricing and Availability



The Axiom 61 is £300/€360; the Axiom 49 is £270/€320; and the Axiom 25 is £200/€230 at USMSRP. Products are available in EMEA from September 2010.

