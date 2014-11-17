AudioThing releases Phase Motion phaser plugin

AudioThing's latest release can be summarised as as phaser plugin that offers 16 phaser stages.

Known as Phase Motion, it enables you to modulate the phase using one of five LFO waveforms (sine, triangle, saw, square or random sample and hold), while the rate can be adjusted manually or synced to your host tempo. Depth and Feedback controls can be tweaked to create a wide range of phaser sounds.

You can see and hear what Phase Motion is capable of in the video above. It's available now for PC and Mac in 32/64-bit VST/AU/AAX formats for the introductory price of €24.90. You can buy it or download a demo from the AudioThing website.