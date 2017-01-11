Audiority's Grainspace is a granular processor and a reverb in one

Audiority's latest plugin is a granular offering that goes by the name of Grainspace. It's designed for real-time "granularisation and reverberation" of the incoming audio.

Up to 32 'grains' can be generated per channel, while controls include seven grain parameters, three grain modulators (including an 11-waveform LFO), smearing and reverb. The theory is that you can create everything from crazy sound effects to rich textures.

Available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, Grainspace's regular price is €35, but you can currently buy it for €29. Find out more and download a demo on the Audiority website.