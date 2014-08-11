Audio Damage releases Basic VST/AU plugin synth

If Audio Damage has done its job right, you should be able to get your head around this interface pretty quickly.

There can't be many gaps in the synth plugin market these days, but Audio Damage says that Basic, its new instrument, was developed specifically because there was no "commercial-quality, low-cost, three-oscillator subtractive monosynth" available.

Designed to be easy and simple to use, this promises aggressive and self-resonating filters in the MS-20 style that "scream when pushed". The workflow is inspired by the likes of the Minimoog, SEM and aforementioned Korg synth, while Basic is also said to be touchscreen friendly.

As for the "low-cost" bit; well, at just $39, we'd say that it certainly falls into that category, though the price will rise to $49 after 4 September.

