Arturia's free MiniFilter V is a Moog-style ladder filter plugin with bells on

We thought we'd unwrapped all of our holiday season plugin gifts from software developers, but it turns out that there was still one left lurking round the back of the tree. TheMiniFilterV is a Minimoog-style ladder filter that also has a few other tricks up its sleeve.

Specifically, sample and hold and a step sequencer are designed to open up more creative possibilities, which you can see being explored in the video above.

Find out more and get your download on the Arturia website (you'll need an Arturia account). The MiniFilter V is available for PC and Mac and in multiple plugin formats.