Antelope Audio delivers a Thunderbolt from the blue with Zen Tour portable audio interface

Antelope Audio is best known for its high-end audio conversion and digital clocking solutions, but its latest play is in the portable audio interface market. It looks like the company means business, too: the Zen Tour has a slick design and an impressive spec list.

Connecting over Thunderbolt or USB, the device offers eight analogue inputs (four switchable mic/line and four HiZ/Line) as well as digital ADAT S/PDIF connectivity. The eight outputs, meanwhile, have been configured with flexibility in mind. These include two independent headphone outs, dual monitor outs for easy A/Bing between different speakers, and dual reamp outputs that will doubtless appeal to guitarists.

In fact, guitarists are very much in Antelope Audio's target market here: the built-in DSP effects include guitar amp and cab emulations, as well as an EQ and reverb. Low latency performance is promised, with the guitar amps said to "respond with the immediacy of real tubes, carrying an authentic tone and realistic sound".

You can take control of the Zen Tour using the built-in touchscreen, dedicated mobile app or cross-platform control software control panel. In fact, multiple users can control it remotely, so long as their devices are on the same network.

"Antelope Audio has already established itself as the top choice for professional studios around the globe for audio conversion and digital clocking," says Antelope Audio's Director of US Sales Marcel James. "Zen Tour puts many of Antelope's innovations within reach of an entirely new audience of musicians, bands, and DJs - including our unparalleled and continually evolving DSP-based effects and amp simulations. This audio interface packs an incredible amount of utility and recording finesse into a small form factor, making it ideal for tracking, mixing, and creative processing."

We're got high hopes for the Zen Tour, which will be released in May priced at €1495/$1495. Find out more on the Antelope Audio website.