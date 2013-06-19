Image 1 of 3 Here's the Xone:K2 connections in all their glory Allen & Heath Xone:K2 MIDI controller

52 hardware controls provide up to 171 MIDI commands across 3 layers

The Xone:K2 is slim and stylish



DJ EXPO 2013: Xone:K2 is a compact, slim line universal MIDI controller incorporating a 4 channel soundcard, for use with any DJ software.

52 hardware controls provides up to 171 MIDI commands across 3 layers, plus the ability to link multiple units using X:LINK, saving USB ports on your computer.

Xone:K2 has the power and flexibility to put you in touch with the functions and features of your chosen software.Quick mapping lets you create a unique layout that mirrors your style, whilst 3 colour illuminating switches give at-a-glance feedback - allowing you to work however you decide.

