Allen & Heath Xone:DB4

The multi-award winning Xone:DB4 is a truly ground-breaking mixer and by far the most advanced product that we have designed.

Every feature has been meticulously researched to offer DJs ultimate creativity. FX algorithms with tight spectral control are customised to perfectly fit the DJ environment. The flexible input matrix allows any audio source to be selected on any or all of the channels.

Different processing can be applied to the same track on separate channels and you can fade between them, or a phrase sampled in the looper of one channel can be added to the mix later.

