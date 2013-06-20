Image 1 of 3 The Xone: DB2 is incredibly flexible DJ Expo 2013: Allen & Heath Xone:DB2 professional DJ FX mixer

Image 2 of 3 The Xone:DB2 aims to capture the essense of the DB4 in an affordable package DJ Expo 2013: Allen & Heath Xone:DB2 professional DJ FX mixer

Image 3 of 3 The DB2 includes a built-in USB soundcard, MIDI control, Xone Filters and X:Link connectivity DJ Expo 2013: Allen & Heath Xone:DB2 professional DJ FX mixer

DJ EXPO 2013: The Xone:DB range exploits the potential of digital mixer technology to bring you maximum DJ creativity. Flexible and versatile mixer controls with an intuitive layout give the DJ full control over the mix.

The DB2 boasts twin chainable FX engines, four stereo channels, full Input matrix, and unique Trimodal EQ system. With its built in USB soundcard, MIDI control, Xone Filters and X:LINK connectivity, the Xone:DB2 unleashes the DJ's creativity. The Xone:DB2 captures the essence of DB4 in a stylish, accessible, affordable format and blurs the boundaries between DJing, production and performance for the next generation.

For more information, visit the official Allen & Heath website, or link up with the company on Facebook or Twitter.