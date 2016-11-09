Alex Niggemann: the 10 tracks that made me love techno

Techno and house DJ, Alex Niggemann’s first release came as a remix of Booka Shade’s Darko in 2006. Since then he has not looked back with countless singles and remixes filling the back catalogue.

His first full-length release, Paranoid Funk appeared on Steve Bug’s label, Poker Flat Recordings in 2012 and he is the latest name to appear on the renowned Balance series.

We pinned the Düsseldorf-born producer down to ask all about his latest release and to probe him for the 10 tracks that got him into the wonderful world of techno.

Tell us about how the Balance compilation came about?

“This CD was always something that I was hoping I would get the chance to do at some point of my career. After touring in Australia for more than five years and getting to know Tom from Balance, I was happy I was asked earlier this year, if I wanted do this. To be honest, doing it was a bit harder than expected.

“For me it was necessary to form a fluent mix that is building tension and doesn't just sound like a podcast with random tracks. It was important to create new passages between each song during the transition of two single tracks. Maybe even sounding like a new track. For me, a ‘mixtape’ was always about that.

“Trying to avoid obvious changes and create a fusion between songs, keeping the same mood, so the listener doesn't hear a new song coming in while listening, but realising after a few minutes that there was a change. You don't really have a track playing longer than three-four minutes on their own, but long lasting transitions between them. Finding the right tracks to reach that goal was another challenge also.”

What approach did you take to choosing the tracks for the compilation?

“There are a lot of different factors being involved than just choosing tracks. You don't really know which tracks the label in the end will be able to license and sometimes when choosing tracks, that track maybe don’t really fit into the mix at a certain time with a certain track that you imagined it to fit with. So when choosing my favorite tracks, I needed to be prepared to possibly replace them.

“I also didn't know how many and which tracks could fit in the final mix. So it is a bit like being a soccer manager. Making sure every position is covered double, being flexible and being able to react to certain changes, while still making the whole team work together best. I really liked the whole challenge and I'm very happy with the result.”

