Akai iMPC for iPad released

The iPad has always seemed like a pretty good fit for a software MPC, and now we've got it in the form of Akai's new iMPC.

Developed in collaboration with Retronyms (they of Tabletop fame), this puts the legendary pad-based interface on your iPad and comes with 1,200 samples, 50 editable programs and 80 editable sequences. The workflow is said to follow the same principles as hardware MPCs.

The MPC's classic quantise and swing features are here too, as is the ability to sample directly into the app. Projects started in iMPC can also be loaded into the MPC Renaissance and MPC Studio.

It's worth noting, too, that this is a Tabletop Ready app, meaning that anyone who buys iMPC can have it for free in Tabletop.

What's not clear is whether or not this is the software that will run with Akai's long-awaited MPC Fly, an iPad controller/case that was announced at NAMM 2012.

You can buy iMPC now on the Apple App Store for £4.99/$6.99. Specs are below and there's a demo video up top.

Akai iMPC features