Akai iMPC for iPad released

The iPad has always seemed like a pretty good fit for a software MPC, and now we've got it in the form of Akai's new iMPC.
Developed in collaboration with Retronyms (they of Tabletop fame), this puts the legendary pad-based interface on your iPad and comes with 1,200 samples, 50 editable programs and 80 editable sequences. The workflow is said to follow the same principles as hardware MPCs.
The MPC's classic quantise and swing features are here too, as is the ability to sample directly into the app. Projects started in iMPC can also be loaded into the MPC Renaissance and MPC Studio.
It's worth noting, too, that this is a Tabletop Ready app, meaning that anyone who buys iMPC can have it for free in Tabletop.
What's not clear is whether or not this is the software that will run with Akai's long-awaited MPC Fly, an iPad controller/case that was announced at NAMM 2012.
You can buy iMPC now on the Apple App Store for £4.99/$6.99. Specs are below and there's a demo video up top.
Akai iMPC features
- More than 1,200 samples, 50 editable programs, and 80 editable sequences
- Exclusive iMPC sound set and classic Akai Professional sound library
- Sample from iPad mic, line-in, or music library using multi-touch turntable interface
- Export tracks to MPC Software for use with MPC Renaissance and MPC Studio
- In-app SoundCloud community, powered by CloudSeeder
- Share on SoundCloud, Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, or export to your computer
- 16 Levels mode: 16 levels of attack, velocity, length, and tuning
- Note Variation slider: adjust attack, velocity, length, and tuning as you play
- Trim and categorize samples, undo takes and erase samples
- Create new sequences, record and overdub beats
- Live Sequence queuing for real-time performance and playback
- Simple drag and drop program creation
- Built-in effects: delay, bit crusher, master compressor/limiter
- Time correct: 1/8 note - 1/32T with variable swing
- Note Repeat: 1/8 note - 1/32T timing, with latch
- Supports WIST, wireless Sync Start protocol from Korg
- AudioCopy beats and sequences to compatible apps
- AudioPaste samples from compatible apps
- Tabletop Ready iMPC is free for iMPC owners
- Route to and use with your favourite Tabletop Effects and devices
- Line-in allows you to resample Tabletop devices
- Use with Tabletop's Timeline Editor