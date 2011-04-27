AirPiano concept becomes reality, goes on sale for £1099

Image 1 of 4 AirPiano: controlled with a wave of the hand AirPiano Image 2 of 4 AirPiano Image 3 of 4 Played by Jo Hamilton AirPiano Image 4 of 4 The original concept AirPiano

Following our first glimpse of the concept way back in 2008 and a further explanation (with video demos by Jo Hamilton) last year, the AirPiano has finally gone on sale.

The touchless controller was originally developed by interface design student Omer Yosha and uses eight infrared proximity sensors - controlled by a wave of the hand - to send MIDI and OSC (Open Sound Control) signals to the custom software on your computer via USB.

Price and spec

Early orders can benefit from the reduced price of £1099 (Europe) or £1149 (ROW). Read on for additional spec via the AirPiano site, check out last year's post for a reminder of how it works and hit up the video above to hear Jo Hamilton perform a full track, Alive, Alive, using nothing but the AirPiano.

The hardware

8 infrared proximity sensors create up to 24 virtual keys and 8 virtual faders

40 LEDs provide easy orientation and visual feedback

1 momentary button allows switching between presets directly from the device

0.25" connector for using an expression pedal or a foot switch

Power 9Vdc

USB 2.0

Dimensions: 960 x 160 x 26 mm ;Weight: 2.8 kg

The software

AirPiano software

The AirPiano hardware doesn't produce any sounds. It communicates with the custom AirPiano software on your PC or Mac. The software can send MIDI and Open Sound Control (OSC) messages to other software or hardware. When you trigger a key or a fader in the air, the software registers your actions and sends messages out accordingly. You can create numerous arrangement presets combining keys and faders, assigned with different properties and message types.

Create and save arrangement presets

Assign keys and faders with MIDI messages (OSC messages are sent automatically)

Assign keys with preset-load messages (allows loading presets directly from the device)

Set momentary button functionality

Set pedal / foot switch functionality (MIDI CC , Global Velocity or Preset Loader)

