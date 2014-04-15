Addison Groove - Presents James Grieve

Two years on from his debut album, the much-lauded Addison Groove returns to Modeselektor's 50 Weapons offshoot with his sophomore LP, James Grieve.

Much more upbeat than its predecessor, Transistor Rhythm, the new record shifts its tempo markedly higher as it takes on a much more Jungle and Drum 'n' Bass influenced slant, apparently influenced by Sam Binga's involvement with the record.

The adjustment also ensures that James Grieve has a less raw and jacking aesthetic than Addison's previous material, instead settling into a more spacious soundscape with laidback grooves and rolling rhythms. There are also a few straight-up club cuts, giving the album a well-balanced and naturally evolving flow.

As well as Sam Binga, the album features collaborations with MC DRS, DJ Die and Josefina.

The record feels like the natural evolution of an artist who seems as comfortable at 167bpm as he does at 125bpm. Revelling in his shiftof gears, Addison Groove turns in a hugely accomplished sophomore album that concretes his place amongst Bass music's elite.

3 out of 5