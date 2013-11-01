Addictive microSynth for iOS gets update

Up to speed with iOS7: the Addictive microSynth

Developers VirSyn have this week announced an upgrade of their iPad/iPhone app the Addictive microSynth, bringing it up to version 1.5.

The app, which combines the Addictive Synth with a simple four-track loop phrase recorder, has gained various improvements, including Audiobus support, Audio Background Mode, support for virtual MIDI connections, iOS7 compatibility and various bug fixes.

The Addictive microSynth is formed around dynamic wavetable synthesis which allows the user to explore a wide range of sonic territory from acid loops, crystal clear percussion and human choirs to complex musical soundscapes with only a handful of parameters to tweak. There's also an intelligent randomizer for both sounds and arpeggios.

To get your mittens on it, visit Addictive microSynth on the App Store.