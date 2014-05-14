Addictive Drums 2 drum sampler released

XLN Audio's Addictive Drums has a strong reputation in the drum sampler market, offering a good balance between ease-of-use and tweakability and - most importantly - enabling you to create realistic-sounding drum parts without too much bother.

Now, version 2 is upon us, offering "more world-class instruments, more amazing sound shaping features, more tools for rhythm creation and transformation, and total freedom to pick only the kits and add-ons that are right for you".

Read more: D16 Group Toraverb 2

It seems that XLN Audio's business model has changed slightly; you now get the core Addictive Drums 2 engine with every add-on kit pack that's available, and you can also purchase Artist, Producer and XXL Studio bundles that enable you to choose the sample, MIDI and kitpiece content that's most suitable.

Improvements in Addictive Drums 2 are listed below - at first glance, this seems like a pretty major update - and you can find out more on the XLN Audio website. A demo is available for download, while the cheapest Artist Bundle costs €179.95. Each AD2 ADPAK costs €89.95.

Addictive Drums 2 feature higlights

Sound-shaping improvements

Our new Transient Shaper gives more or less 'snap' to individual kitpieces or your overall drum mix.

The new Tone Designer makes a drum sound more or less dampened, letting you add or remove ringing with ease.

Two Delerb processors combine Delay and Reverb effects that are ideal for drums. A unique 'Swirl' thickening feature and advanced EQ give sound designers lots of exciting new options.

Six additional Kitpiece Slots let you build kits with up to 18 individual drums.

New FlexiSlots let you load additional Kicks, Snares, HiHats, and more.

Kitpiece Linking lets you easily link drums for a fatter sound.

Specialty "Trigger" Kitpieces (sine waves, white noise, one shot drum samples, etc.) open up a world of new sound design options. You can link them to acoustic drums to give more "oomph" or even use them on their own to create new analog and digital drum machine sounds!

New Response section lets you tweak performances to fit them into a mix.

Two MultiFX inserts on every channel for even more sound design options.

New 4 band EQ with additional Low and High cut controls.

New Beat Transformer lets you tweak any existing rhythm to make it fit into a track and to make it uniquely yours. No more cookie-cutter beats!

New Grid Search system lets you quickly find the beat you hear in your head!

Improved Beats Browser lets you easily browse beats to find your inspiration.

The Record MIDI feature saves time by letting you record MIDI directly from your host software into Addictive Drums 2.

Workflow enhancements