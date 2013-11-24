ADAM Audio announce subwoofer Sub15

The Sub15 is an extremely powerful subwoofer that is capable of extending the frequency range of main and midfield monitors down to 20Hz. The sturdy 15" woofer is made of an exceptionally rigid aluminium membrane and is driven by two powerful magnets and a 100mm voice coil. With the power of 1000 Watts (RMS) the PWM amplifier has an efficiency factor of nearly 90%. With these performance features the Sub15 is very capable of handling critical musical passages with high and sudden bass peaks without showing signs of distortion or overheating. The downward firing bass port has been specially designed to cancel any kind of port noise by applying generous dimensioning and rounded edges.

In order to tweak the sound of the Sub15 to different room situations or individual taste we have implemented several controls as there is one for the volume (-60dB to +6dB) and one control for the crossover frequency (50 - 150Hz). The satellite speakers can be driven fullrange or high pass filtered at 85Hz by choice. In this way the Sub15 can be easily integrated in a Dolby surround setup. Furthermore unfavourable phase relationships between the satellites and the subwoofer particularly in the crossover frequency range can be dealt with the help of a phase reverse switch. The Sub15 also proves very flexible when it comes to connectivity: There are balanced (XLR) and also unbalanced (RCA) input / output connectors to be found on the rear of the subwoofer.

The Sub15 joins excellent transient behaviour with an impressive low frequency performance which makes music reproduction a very genuine experience. With a high and undistorted sound pressure output of 112dB maximum SPL in one meter the Sub15 makes the perfect subwoofer for mid-sized and larger control rooms.

Technical Data:

Basket Ø: 15" (390mm) | Voice coil Ø: 4" (100mm)| Amplifier power RMS/Music: 1000W/1200W max peak SPL in 1m: 112dB| Frequency response: 20-150Hz | Crossover frequencies: 50-150Hz

ADAM Audio is a leading manufacturer of loudspeakers both in the Pro Audio and Consumer Audio markets. Established in Berlin, Germany in 1999, loudspeakers manufactured by ADAM Audio have set new standards when it comes to precise audio monitoring and natural sound reproduction. The extensive portfolio of this owner-run company offers professional studio monitors with the SX-, AX- and F-Series, ARTist-Series, (multimedia loudspeakers) GTC-Series (Home Theater/installation speakers), and high-end speakers for home listening with the Classic and Tensor range.

ADAM Audio operates sales offices in the USA, Great Britain and China. Products of ADAM Audio are distributed on a worldwide scale within a network of distributors and dealers in more than 75 countries. For more information on ADAM Audio please go to www.adam-audio.com.