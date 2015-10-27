Acustica Audio Navy "can replace standard console, EQ and filter plugins"

Acustica Audio has announced Navy, a channel strip plugin that offers console and preamp emulations as well as EQ and filter options. This promises to help you shape your audio while adding some vintage character.

The preamps in question are known as P73 and P81, and are based on classic British models. The console output amplifier stages are also inspired by iconic British hardware, while the EQ is of the 4-band variety and there are low/high-pass filters.

Acustica says that Navy is a powerful mix tool that can replace standard console, EQ and filter plugins, and is also notable for being the first release to feature the company's new Core7 engine. This is said to allow for optimised performance and to maximise the use of system resources.

Find out more on the Acustica Audio website, where Navy can currently be purchased at the discounted priced (10% off) of €99. It's available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac. The company is also giving you the chance to win a copy of Navy by guessing which tracks have been processed with the plugin in a competition that it's set up.