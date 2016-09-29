Acustica Audio hopes that you dig Sand, its new channel strip plugin

Acustica Audio has taken inspiration from several classic British consoles to create Sand, its new channel strip plugin. This promises to recreate the sonic characteristics of all of these devices, leaving you with a processor that can add "unique colour" to your sound.

Sand includes preamps, EQs, filters and compressors, with routing being taken care of in a dedicated Control section. There are also digital RMS and Peak stereo meters.

You can find out more and pre-order Sand on the Acustica Audio website. It's available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is €149, but you can pre-order for €119.20. You can download a 30-day trial version, too.