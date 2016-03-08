Access is giving you another chance to buy the Virus TI Darkstar synth

Access's Virus TI is undoubtedly one of the most revered virtual analogue synths of all time, and the Darkstar edition one of the most wanted. Now this limited edition, 'gun metal' version of the instrument has been reissued, so those who missed out on the chance to get their hands on one first time round now have the opportunity to do so.

Spec wise, the Darkstar is identical to 2009's Virus TI Polar, but has a case that goes big on the wood and aluminium. It costs €2,350.

The Virus TI Darkstar will be relaunched at Superbooth, the new synth show that will take place in Berlin from 31 March to 2 April. Find out more on the Access website.