Ableton Live 9.7 is in public beta and promises big improvements

Ableton has announced Live 9.7 is in public beta, an update that hopes to bring big improvements for Push beatmakers.

As Ableton continues to fine-tune Push as an instrument for music-making and performance, version 9.7 will give you more sample manipulation options, a new drum layout and a collection of other on-screen workflow improvements means slicing, recording and programming beats is getting better than ever with Push.

The new version is currently in public beta and will be released later this year. Live 9.7 will be free for all owners of Live 9, but if you can't wait that long then join the Ableton beta community and test out Live 9.7 beta now.

Additions like the new slicing features and drum layout will work on the first version of Push too. The update brings other new functions to the original unit, plus improvements to how Link works with Looper and tap tempo. For more details on what's new in Live 9.7, head on over to the Ableton website.

Ableton Live 9.7 features