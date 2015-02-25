Ableton Live 9.2 public beta released

Not to be outdone by Apple and its Logic Pro X 10.1 point release update, Ableton is preparing Live 9.2. In fact, you can now download it as a public beta.

This promises improvements to Live's audio warping engine and the way it deals with latency issues. A built-in tuner has been added, too.

There are also particular benefits for Push users: you can now use all 64 of said hardware's pads to play drums and quickly flip back to 16 pads for step sequencing, and the aftertouch implementation on the pads is said to have been enhanced. What's more, aftertouch support has been added to many of the sounds in Live's core library.

You can find out more and download the beta on the Ableton website. Check out Mad Zach taking advantage of Live 9.2's new Push features in the video above.