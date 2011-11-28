Abbey Road release Anthem Competition winning compositions

At the beginning of the year Abbey Road Studios launched a competition encouraging unsigned and up-and-coming composers to write an 'anthem' to celebrate the legendary recording space's 80th Anniversary.

Eight winners, out of over 900 entries, had their compositions recorded in Abbey Road's Studio One with the London Symphony Orchestra. As of today, the studios are giving away the finished recordings via their website. Head over to have a listen to the winning entries, and check out the video above to see some of the recording sessions and hear from a couple of the winners.

