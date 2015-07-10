A finer Figure: Propellerhead adds an arpeggiator and new sounds to its iOS app

Propellerhead's Figure is one of the most accessible iOS music making apps there is - it's no exaggeration to say that just about anyone can make tunes with it - but the company is gradually taking steps to increase its levels of flexibility and power, too.

Version 2.0 has just been released and adds an arpeggiator (enabling you to turn chords into melodies), a new drum kit, basses and leads, and easier and faster sharing.

You can download Figure 2.0 for free from the Apple App Store. It's compatible with the iPad, iPhone and iPod touch.