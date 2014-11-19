9 of the best Ableton Live MIDI controllers

There’s an almost bewildering array of hardware and phone/tablet-based control surfaces on the market today, catering to every possible need when it comes to sending MIDI controller data to your DAW, virtual instruments and plugin effects.

While the vast majority can be hooked up to any software capable of receiving MIDI, an increasing number of controllers and touchscreen apps designed to work specifically with one DAW in particular are making it to market. That DAW is, of course, Ableton Live.

The main reason for the 21st century’s most ubiquitous production platform being so uniquely served in this area is its groundbreaking Session View, constituting a readily-controllable environment for live performance that requires a very particular but conceptually uncomplicated type of hardware layout to fully interface with - the proverbial ‘clip launcher’ grid. By giving manufacturers and developers easy access to the software tools required to build such layouts, Ableton has rather cleverly facilitated its own sub-category of the MIDI controller market. Nice move.

Here, then, is our guide to the best hardware and iOS Live controllers that money can currently buy.