7 crazy but cool MIDI controllers

Mention MIDI controllers to most hi-tech musicians and their thoughts will probably turn to keyboards and other desktop-bound devices with knobs, faders, pads and buttons on them.

But these aren't the only bits of hardware that you can use to control your music software. A parallel world exists in which other MIDI devices - ones that look more like they belong in a sci-fi film than a recording studio - are released and offer innovative and creative methods of engaging with your DAW and plugins.

So embrace the otherworldliness and take a look at what's on offer. We've bypassed the homebrewed and 'in-the-pipeline' projects in favour of products that are actually available to buy right now, though if you want a truly 'out there' controller, you might have to accept that you're going to have to pay top dollar for it...