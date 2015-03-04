6 of the best free VST/AU plugin utilities and tools

Some of the best free software out there is aimed not at generating or processing sounds, but aiding the process of making music.

This selection of plugins may not be as glamorous as a new synthesizer or compressor, but each and every one is a must-try!

Read more: eaReckon EARevolve

For more on making music with freeware, check out the March 2015 issue of Computer Music (CM214). Also be sure to browse our round-ups of the best free plugin synths, free mixing plugins, free sampler plugins and free creative effect plugins.