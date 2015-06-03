5 classic and unforgettable chiptune video game themes

Sonic trends come and go, and certain sounds experience an ebb and flow of popularity. The sounds of classic Roland drum machines rule the roost in contemporary R&B and hip-hop; twists on '80s synthpop drift in and out of the charts as reliably as the tide; and '70s funk guitar and synth stabs have re-emerged in the hitmakers’ toolkits.

One sound that has seen its stock continually rise in the past decade is chiptune - that is, the unmistakable sound of '80s computer and console games. Originally, “chip music” meant music produced by 8-bit systems’ sound chips, while “chiptune” referred to Amiga trackers aping that sound with short samples. However, the terms are now interchangeable.

We've picked out 5 unforgettable chiptune gems for you to get your ears around. Four of them date from the '80s, but one is a new classic that pays homage to the 8-bit sound.

For a guide to creating your own 8-bit-style track in your DAW, check out Computer Music 218 (July 2015) which is on sale now.