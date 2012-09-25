3D print your own OP-1 synth accessories

Teenage Engineering has never been a company to do things by the book, so perhaps we shouldn't have been surprised to learn that its new accessories range for the OP-1 synth features everything from a hand crank to a Lego-compatible brick shaft and a bender that's powered by a rubber band.

So far, so quirky, then, but the Teenage Engineers have now responded to criticism that the cost of shipping these accessories is too high by announcing that it'll let you print your own. For free.

The CAD files for the parts are now available for download and come in STEP and STL formats. Obviously, you're going to need access to a 3D printer to make use of these, but if you're an OP-1 owner who does, you can now make as many cranks, shafts and benders as you like.

You can find out more on the Teenage Engineering website.