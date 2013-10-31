It's not just the gear that got us here...

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: When Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville created the phonautograph (the earliest known sound recording device) it was the first in a world-shaking series of leaps and bounds made in the field of recorded music.

In honour of such pioneers let’s take a look back at some of the other seismic and seminal moments in music production that have changed our tiny, insignificant lives for the better.

Let’s salute the trailblazing producers, praise the finest albums, and stare in sheer awe at the pioneering techniques and game-changing machines that have helped bless our ears with sweet music over the course of modern history.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you 26 landmark moments in music production…