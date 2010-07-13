18 dubstep tracks you must hear

Over the last couple of years, dubstep has had a massive surge in popularity, with at least one dedicated night taking place in the vast majority of the UK’s urban centres every month. In some cities, such as London, Bristol and Birmingham, it’s hard to avoid dark and heavy basslines if you’re out at the weekend.

This is most definitely dubstep’s time, then, but for those who are still unfamiliar with the genre’s sound (if not its name), we’ve put together this essential playlist of must-listen tracks. Once you’re heard this lot, you’ll have a much better idea of what dubstep is all about, and you might just be inspired to fire up your DAW and contribute to the genre yourself.

Let’s start with Skream’s Midnight Request Line: widely recognised as the first major crossover dubstep hit, this track helped launch the scarily young and prolific producer who’s also known as Olly Jones.

Midnight Request Line on YouTube