15 innovative music tech products that time forgot

Take a look around your studio. If you're anything like us, there are likely one or two bits of gear you acquired in years past that are doing little more than collecting dust. Yet when they were initially announced, they were cause for breathless anticipation and excitement. Technological breakthroughs that seemed as if they would shake the very industry - or, at the very least, etch their names and model numbers into the lexicon of recording history.

Yet many great ideas go unnoticed, unappreciated and underexploited. Some of them only appeared to be groundbreaking products, failing to meet the expectations of users. Others were indeed Great Ideas, but appealed only to a niche market and failed to generate enough sales to warrant a follow-up. Many were simply ahead of their time, ending up languishing on clearance shelves while cheaper, more accessible variations on the theme flew out of the shops.

We think some of these products deserve the attention that they never received, so we're throwing a party for the forgotten few, gathering together some of the coolest, most innovative products to never make a splash.