10 of the best VST/AU bass enhancement plugins

There are plenty of plugins out there claiming to make your bass sounds bigger, badder and generally better, but here are ten of our favourites.

Each and every one of these remarkable processors is dedicated to beefing up lacking low-end tones, and many have demo versions available so you can try before you buy.

To bone up on the techniques required to put these tools to effective use, get your eyes on the full Kick & Bass Power feature in the July edition of Computer Music (CM231).