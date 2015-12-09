10 of the best new sample and soundware packs (December 2015)

A joyfully mad Kontakt 5 library (1GB) that enables ‘freezing’ and manipulation of the loaded sample using a variety of granular playback modes and other controls. The movement of grains is visualised by the Waveform and Window displays, and modulation comes in the shape of an ADSR envelope and an LFO.

On the down side, while you can import your own samples, doing so is such a faff that you won’t really want to. With its 92 lengthy included samples, though, TimeDrops gives you a wealth of starting points, in a very powerful engine, for conjuring up all kinds of pads, drones, atmospheres and rhythm beds.

4.5 out of 5

