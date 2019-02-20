Tech 21 unveils FRFR Power Engine Deuce Deluxe cab for guitar and bass

Tech 21 has announced the Power Engine Deuce Deluxe, an updated version of the original Deuce Deluxe FRFR cab, designed for guitar and bass players.

The 1x12 rear-ported cabinet delivers a 200W output, and features an onboard three-band, active EQ, as well as low- and high-pass filters, a defeatable tweeter, extension speaker output, headphone output, auxiliary input and worldwide power supply.

As a full-range, flat-response cab, the Power Engine Deuce Deluxe is designed to amplify preamps and modellers, whether that’s Tech 21’s FlyRigs or contemporary multi-effects and amp processors.

The Power Engine Deuce Deluxe is available now for $645 - see Tech 21 for more.