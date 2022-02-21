Mateus Asato reveals his instrumental guitar take on Tears For Fears classic Everybody Wants To Rule The World

Mateus Asato is the master of the concise electric guitar instrumental, and when he's inspired to lend his skills to renditions of classic songs it's always nothing short of sublime. As Tears For Fears gear up for the release of a new album (and we have a new interview coming soon on that front), Mateus has given one of their best-loved songs his treatment with a GLS T-style guitar for those chiming bridge single-coil tones.

Meteus's fingerstyle here allows his thumb to provide the song's bass pulse, with some lovely breaks between the chord voicings. This one definitely left us wishing it was longer but you can check out his recent Beatles and Leonard Cohen renditions below.