Teach your child to play the drums and understand rhythm with Drumeo Kids

As the social distancing, self isolation and all-out lockdowns continue across the globe, you might well be finding yourself with time on your hands and children to keep occupied. In a bid to ease your troubles, Drumeo - the world's leading online drum instruction site - has made 10 of its Drumeo Kids videos available for free on its new Drumeo Kids YouTube channel.

Set aboard a spaceship, each episode follows the intergalactic journey of Captain Carson, and his pals Gary, Ricky and Mr Robot, as they travel the galaxy while trying to stave-off the Groove Troll with the power of percussion.

The lessons are aimed at making rhythm easy to understand for the little people in your life, covering a wide variety of different styles of music through interactive clapping and beat-boxing jams.

If you like it, Drumeo also has paid-for courses via its Drumeo Kids app for iOS and Android, which launched towards the end of 2019 and allows you to stream or download episodes to your device.