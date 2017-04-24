TC Electronic unveils PolyTune 3 polyphonic tuner pedal with built-in buffer

TC Electronic dominates our list of the best guitar tuners in the world today, but it looks like we need to make room for another new entry, the PolyTune 3.

The third entry in the PolyTune line boasts a built-in BonaFide Buffer, which offers players the choice between all-analogue buffered bypass and true bypass, adjusted via internal DIP switches.

Elsewhere, the pedal packs the same features as the PolyTune 2, including an ultra-bright LED display, polyphonic and chromatic tuning modes and a =/- 0.02-cent accurate strobe tuner.

The PolyTune 3 is available from May for $99/€99. Head over to TC Electronic for more info.