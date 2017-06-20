TC Electronic releases Flashback 2 Delay pedal with MASH footswitch and Crystal Delay

Mere weeks after TC Electronic dropped the Hall Of Fame 2 Reverb and Pipeline Tap Tremolo, the great Danes have delivered a sequel to the best-selling Flashback: the Flashback 2 delay pedal.

The headlines here are the addition of the MASH pressure-sensitive footswitch tech (as seen in the HOF 2), plus a Crystal Delay (using the polyphonic octave algorithm from the Sub ‘N’ Up).

Other new features include a trio of TonePrint slots, new “ultra-realistic” tape and analogue algorithms that self-oscillate, plus the ability to hook up a tap tempo switch via the stereo-in jack.

Elsewhere, the pedal packs everything from the original, including a raft of delay types, TonePrints, true bypass/trails operation, subdivision mini-toggle and audio tap tempo - although it should be noted that MASH needs to be disabled for the latter.

The Flashback 2 Delay is available from early July for $169.99. Head over to TC Electronic for more info.

The big question remains, however: will this rank on our buyer’s guide of the best delay pedals in the world today? We can’t wait to find out.