More

TC Electronic releases Flashback 2 Delay pedal with MASH footswitch and Crystal Delay

By (, )

Stompbox sequel also packs three TonePrint slots

Mere weeks after TC Electronic dropped the Hall Of Fame 2 Reverb and Pipeline Tap Tremolo, the great Danes have delivered a sequel to the best-selling Flashback: the Flashback 2 delay pedal.

The headlines here are the addition of the MASH pressure-sensitive footswitch tech (as seen in the HOF 2), plus a Crystal Delay (using the polyphonic octave algorithm from the Sub ‘N’ Up).

Other new features include a trio of TonePrint slots, new “ultra-realistic” tape and analogue algorithms that self-oscillate, plus the ability to hook up a tap tempo switch via the stereo-in jack.

Elsewhere, the pedal packs everything from the original, including a raft of delay types, TonePrints, true bypass/trails operation, subdivision mini-toggle and audio tap tempo - although it should be noted that MASH needs to be disabled for the latter.

The Flashback 2 Delay is available from early July for $169.99. Head over to TC Electronic for more info.

The big question remains, however: will this rank on our buyer’s guide of the best delay pedals in the world today? We can’t wait to find out.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info