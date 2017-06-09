TC Electronic makes waves with long-awaited Pipeline tap tremolo pedal

Ever since the launch of its TonePrint series, TC Electronic has been inundated with requests for a tremolo pedal, and now the company has finally delivered, with the Pipeline tap tremolo.

As you'd expect, the Pipeline features onboard tap tempo, as well as amp and square wave sounds.

Seven rhythmic subdivisions make for easy tempo adjustment, and up to 6dB of volume boost compensates for perceived volume drops.

Hook it up to TC's TonePrint Editor software, and players can combine up to four bars of different subdivisions for sequencer-style effects.

Guitarists have been waiting a long time for this one - let's hope it's worth it.

The TC Electronic Pipeline is available from 1 July for $129.99 - see TC Electronic for more info.