TC Electronic launches the newly expanded Hall Of Fame 2 X4 reverb pedal

TC Electronic has updated the already pretty awesome Hall Of Fame 2 reverb pedal by adding four pressure-sensitive MASH footswitches, shimmer reverb, and eight reverb presets.

The Hall Of Fame 2 X4 might be typographically awkward but it packs a whole of tweak-able reverb into a user-friendly design.

The four MASH footswitches let you choose between reverbs on the fly, and depending on how hard you press down on them, you can control up to three effect parameters. Using the bank switch, users can access a further four presets so the unit can run with eight presets at a time.

The Hall Of Fame 2 X4 has an expression pedal input and MIDI connectivity for controlling the pedal remotely (Image credit: TC Electronic)

There are 10 flavours of reverb onboard, plus six TonePrint slots for storing effects and artist TonePrints. The pre-delay knob allows users to fine tune reverb response times.

Joining the standard spring, church, plate and hall reverbs is the new Shimmer reverb. Anyone who has heard TC Electronic's Flourescence reverb pedal will be familiar with this setting's extra-dimensional potential.

The effect, which was pioneered by Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno, sees a layer of reverb pitched up an octave and trailed behind your dry signal. Those who look to guitar tone as basecamp for all kinds of psychonautic adventures will love it.

It was designed and engineered in Denmark. There are mono and stereo outputs. You can run it in buffered or true-bypass modes and it ships with a three-year warranty.

The Hall Of Fame 2 x4 reverb is priced $249 (approx £205, €223).

Check out TC Electronic for more details.