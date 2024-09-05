Move over Taylor Swift, Floating Points just played a 5-hour DJ set in NYC

Floating Points (5 Hour Set) | Boiler Room: New York - YouTube Watch On

Lengthy performances are becoming more and more common these days, with pop acts like Taylor Swift delivering arena shows that reach well beyond the three-hour mark, but extended sets have long been a fixture of the DJ world, with tireless selectors helming the decks for all-night-long parties that stretch into the early hours.

Electronic artist and DJ Sam Shepherd - better known as Floating Points - just delivered one such set, a 5-hour marathon in New York for party promoter and livestream platform Boiler Room that's now been uploaded in full to their YouTube channel.

Taking place at New York's H0L0 club, the set marks the second time Shepherd has played for Boiler Room since he appeared at the platform's second-ever edition all the way back in 2010, a recording that's since been lost.

Armed with a four-deck set-up comprised of two Technics SL-1210 MK7s, two Pioneer DJ CDJ-3000s and a MasterSounds Valve MK2 rotary mixer, Shepherd spun his way through an almost exclusively vinyl-only set that showcased the admirable breadth of his genre-spanning record collection, with Shepherd's friends and DJ royalty Four Tet and Ben UFO both in attendance.

Tempering leftfield house and caustic techno with soul, funk and disco, Shepherd reached further afield as the night went on, drawing motoring krautrock and Brazilian samba from his seemingly record bag before dipping into cuts from his forthcoming album, Cascade.

Scheduled for release September 13, the project is set to be Shepherd's most club-focused release yet, produced with an unusually bare-bones laptop-and-headphones set-up while the artist was out in Los Angeles working on a score for the San Francisco Ballet's Mere Mortals.

"I’m just constantly chasing challenges," Shepherd says in a statement. "I always want to keep things moving and go all in on things that excite me. Whether that’s working with a 100-piece orchestra on a ballet or on a laptop on my own."