Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane plays drums for cover of Foo Fighters’ My Hero in tribute to his father

Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane has paid tribute to his late father by sitting in on drums for a performance of Foo Fighters’ My Hero during a block party in Laguna Beach, California.

16-year-old Shane - who was recently featured in footage posted to Chad Smith’s Instagram profile which showed him playing guitar while Smith’s son, Beckett played Hawkins’ drums - this time took to the kit with local band The Alive (who have previously opened for the late Hawkins’ cover band, Chevy Metal) for a run-through of the Foo Fighters hit, My Hero.

Footage of the 4 July party emerged on TikTok over the weekend, along with the caption “When Taylor Hawkins’ son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero’ to his dad. The hawk would’ve been proud.”

My Hero originally featured on the 1997 pre-Hawkins Foo Fighters album, The Color And The Shape, with Dave Grohl famously recording both parts of the double-drum track himself.

Shane previously sat in with Taylor Hawkins, Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney's NHC project during a performance at The Troubadour, mirroring his dad's movements behind the kit while Taylor took to the mic for Ziggy Stardust.

Last month, Foo FIghters announced two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts in London (Wembley Stadium) and Los Angeles (The Kia Forum) on September 3 and September 27 respectively.

The concerts will see Hawkins’ bandmates joined by the likes of Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, former Nirvana bassist, Krist Novoselic, QOTSA frontman Josh Homme, Liam Gallagher and more for the London date.

Meanwhile, P!NK. Kiss’ Gene Simmons, Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx, pop superstar Miley Cyrus, Chad Smith, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette - who Hawkins drummed for pre-Foo Fighters - plus many more will take to the stage in LA.