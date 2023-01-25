Tascam’s Portacapture X6 looks like a compact and versatile multitrack recorder that can also be used as an audio interface

A year on from the launch of the Portacapture X8, Tascam has introduced another, slightly smaller portable multitrack recorder with 32-float technology - the Portacapture X6.

This offers multitrack recording of up to four individual tracks and a stereo mix (six tracks in total), sampling rates up to 96kHz and a 2.4-inch high-contrast colour touchscreen. An app-like interface is said to make operation intuitive, and if you want to take actual app control, you can use the optional AK-BT1 Bluetooth adapter and drive the X6 from your phone.

A total of six recording modes is included, reflecting the X6’s versatility. Just select the appropriate app for making multitrack, voice, podcast, music, field and ASMR recordings.

The Portacapture X6 includes two built-in microphones that can be used in both AB and XY configurations, while two XLR inputs can accept mic and line-level signals up to +24dBu. There’s switchable 24/48V phantom power, along with an aux input, line output and camera I/O connectivity.

On the DSP side, you get a low-cut filter and noise gate for reducing background noise and taming unwanted frequencies. Dynamics processors include a limiter and a compressor, and there’s also a four-band EQ that offers presets for various different scenarios.

If you want to prevent noise problems rather than fix them later, you might also consider the new WS-86 windscreen. This is compatible with not only the Portacapture X6, but also the X8, the DR-40X and other Tascam portable recorders.

The Portacapture X6 can also be employed as a plug and play 6-in/2-out USB audio interface/mixer, giving you the option to use the built-in mics for live streaming or to record into your DAW.

Find out more on the Tascam website. A price and release date for the Portacapture X6 are still to be confirmed.