Tanglewood unveils 6 flagship Sundance Performance Pro acoustic guitars

Tanglewood has unveiled the Sundance Performance Pro acoustic guitar series, composed of six flagship models.

Designed by Swedish luthier Michael Sanden, the guitars feature all-solid wood construction, Custom Masterdesign parallel and fan tapered bracing patterns, and premium reserve timbers, while electro models also include Fishman Presys Plus electronics.

The range starts with the Dreadnought X15 (£699), two Superfolk cutaway X45AVE and X45E models (£799) and the all-solid mahogany X47E.

Two models with torrefied tops - designed to make the instrument look and sound played-in for 30 years - round out the range, the X70TE and X15SDTE (£899).

All six models will be available from 24 February - Tanglewood has more info.