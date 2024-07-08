Tama is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a star-studded live event in London this November

Tama is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, and while we’ve already seen a host of new and reissued gear to mark the occasion, including the return of the much-revered Tama Masterworks Bell Brass Snare, the celebrations don’t end there. The drum giant has just announced that it’ll be celebrating its birthday in style with a packed live event at London’s Clapham Grand on 24 November.

The night, billed as Tama Live UK, promises to be a “dazzling spectacle” celebrating all things Tama. The line-up is set to feature fusion-drumming legend, Billy Cobham, while also showcasing the brand’s finest UK-based talent, with drummers including Jeremy Stacey (King Crimson, Noel Gallagher), Beanie Bhebhe (Rudimental), Pete Ray Biggin (Level 42) and Stephen Asamoah-Duah (The Compozers) already confirmed.

TAMA STAR drums featuring Billy Cobham - Mirage from Palindrome - YouTube Watch On

Tama UK and Ireland Director of Consumer Entertainment and Artist Relations, Ian Aguado-Bush tells us, “Having been playing Tama almost my entire life, and now representing the brand here in the UK and Ireland, I have the privilege of organising this event to celebrate 50 years of Tama, featuring some of the UK’s top Tama Artists and being headlined by Billy Cobham, who I studied at university.

“The 14-year-old me would pass out if he knew he was going to be working with such iconic drummers today! It will be a night to remember, and an evening full of inspiration for drummers new and old, and I can’t wait to welcome every one of them!”

Tickets for Tama Live UK are available now, with five admission tiers, including a VIP Meet and Greet package as well as general admission and Royal Box seating options. For more information, and to secure your ticket, click here.