Takamine unveil six new acoustic guitars for 2023 – including the affordable £299 electro GL Series

Takamine's reputation is founded on designing stage-ready acoustic guitars, and now the Japanese company wants to bring new players into the fold with the GL series; short-scale instruments with preamps and a tempting £299 price point.

The launch lineup comprises of four guitars, two with the NEX parlor shape and two and dreadnoughts, offered in okoume or spruce top options, all with okoume backs and sides with Takemine's TP-3G electronics.

Image 1 of 4 Takamine GLD11E NS (Image credit: Takamine) Takamine GLN11E NS (Image credit: Takamine) Takamine GLD12E NS (Image credit: Takamine) Takamine GLN12E NS (Image credit: Takamine)

This offers a three-band EQ and chromatic tuner. With the 24.8-inch scale length for easier playability on young hands, these could ideal starter electro-acoustics. Or handy travel / house guitars for others too.

Image 1 of 2 GD34CE BLK (Image credit: Takamine) GD38CE BLK (Image credit: Takamine)

Further up the Takamine line is two new dreadnought cutaway additions to the G Series with the GD34CE BLK (£619) and 12-string GD38CE BLK (£659). Both feature a black gloss finish and take inspiration from the higher end EF models.

Both are solid spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides with the new Takamine TP-3G featuring a new FET circuit preamp. Alongside a slider control EQ, there's a notch filter and chromatic tuner.

