SYNTHS 2019 – Computer Music issue 268 is out now!

SYNTHS 2019

We’re only in the first quarter of 2019, and several cutting-edge virtual instruments have arrived, ranging from brand new wavetable weapons and modular environments to modern FM beasts and sequencer-powered tools.

So to celebrate 2019’s new breed of powersynths and unlock their full potential, we’ll take you through sound design techniques specific to each.

In this issue’s huge cover feature, we’ll show you how to:

Get to grips with Synapse Audio Dune 3’s new Wavetable Editor

Simplify FM synthesis with Waves Flow Motion

Emulate VA synthesis with Audiaire Zone

Grasp Nektar Bolt’s unique “Harmonics Synthesis” engine

Unlock the power of Arturia Pigments

Discover Kilohearts Phase Plant’s modular power

Get patching with Cherry Audio Voltage Modular

Craft a lead synth sound for free with AudioKit Synth One for iOS

Delve into granular synthesis with Audio Damage Quanta

And more!

Watch one of the videos from the feature below, and get the rest only with CM268.

FREE VST/AU Modular Synth: Fathom CM

This issue’s free cm Plugin is Fathom CM, a monster virtual instrument created by indie developers Seaweed Audio.

This powerful modular polysynth is capable of virtual analogue, FM/AM, wavetable, additive and other synthesis types. 30 filter types are available, plus tons of effects and customisable modulators, too.

Get the plugin in VST and AU formats for PC and Mac with Computer Music issue 268, and watch the video below to hear Fathom CM in action.

PRODUCER MASTERCLASS: FEED ME

Known for creating tough-edged DnB under his Spor alias, and more recently finding fame with his electro/EDM moniker Feed Me, Jon Gooch has been making premium-quality dance music since 2004.

This February saw the long-awaited release of Jon’s album High Street Creeps, featuring the subject of this month’s Producer Masterclass: electro-house banger Satanic Panic, created in FL Studio.

Check out the first half of the video below, and access the full video and interview feature with Computer Music issue 268.

FREE SAMPLE PACKS WITH CM268

This issue’s royalty-free sample packs are…

DUSTY FUNK – an exclusive pack of dirty soul licks, crusty hooks, drum breaks and more

LOOPMASTERS CM268 – a curated selection of the brand’s latest packs

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

An exclusive interview with US superstar BIG WILD

PAD THEORY – theory and programming tricks for perfect pads

Discover lesser-known virtual recreations with our UNDER-THE-RADAR CLASSICS feature

Music theory expert Dave Clews explores SUSPENDED CHORDS

ACM tutor Shea Stedford builds a killer Kontakt multisampled patch from scratch

Icelandic producer GusGus reveals his favourite music software

22 reviews of the latest music-making products including Nektar Bolt, Maag Audio Magnum-K, Blue Cat Audio Dynamix 2, Waves CLA MixHub, Eventide Instant Phaser MkII and more

