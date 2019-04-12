Synergy Amps unveils 3 new guitar amp modules, including collaborations with Friedman and Engl

Synergy Amps has released a trio of new modules for its modular guitar amp preamp system, two of which feature collaborations with respected amp brands Friedman and Engl.

The three new offerings are the Friedman BE-BB, Engl Savage and Synergy OS modules.

The dual-channel Friedman BE-BB boasts both Buxom Beauty and BE sounds, delivered via a pair of 12AX7 preamp tubes.

Both channels feature gain and volume knobs, plus a three-band EQ, three-way bright switch and two-way mid-boost toggle on the BB side.

Engl’s module channels the sound of its Savage head, and adds two gain lo/hi switches and a contour switch, as well as a three-band EQ.

Finally, the Synergy OS seeks to nail the sound of the mythical Dumble Overdrive Special, boasting dual footswitchable channels.

Bright, deep and rock/jazz switches are also onboard, as is a three-band EQ and master presence control.

All three modules are available to order now from Synergy Amps for $399 each.