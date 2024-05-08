"The go-to destination for professionals and creatives seeking meaningful connections": Influential music, film and tech festival SXSW is coming to London in 2025

SXSW, the influential US music, tech and creativity festival, has announced the 2025 launch of a European leg, in London's trendy Shoreditch.

The event, which has been held annually in Texas since 1987, celebrates and platforms innovators from across the spectrum of business and the arts, and has developed into a potent stew of tech startups, art and, increasingly over the years, the hipper end of any given music scene.

That mix of money and art has created a showcase that's attracted some very big hitting speakers over the years, including Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Steven Spielberg, Dr. Lisa Su, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Tilda Swinton, Taika Waititi, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Webb, Michelle Yeoh, and Mark Zuckerberg.

It's also developed into a powerful launchpad for many musicians, including acts of the calibre of Amy Winehouse, Billie Eilish, Beck, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Skepta, Stormzy and Wet Leg. Even Johnny Cash made an appearance in 1994.

Johnny Cash at SXSW, Austin, Texas, 1994 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Randel Bryan, Managing Director of SXSW London, said, "SXSW London will build on Austin's incredible legacy, presenting an event that underpins why SXSW is the go-to destination for professionals and creatives seeking meaningful connections, unexpected experiences and ideas that can help shape the world."

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London and a SXSW participant in 2018, said, "When I was part of SXSW in Austin, I saw first-hand the electric atmosphere of innovation SXSW creates and I can’t wait to be part of it again.

"This is a historic opportunity for London to once again bring the world’s most exciting talent together as part of our mission to build a better and more prosperous London for everyone."

From a strictly musical point of view, Lawrence Montgomery, Rough Trade Retail (UK) MD, said, "we look forward to collaborating with SXSW London to create platforms for independent artists, while delivering culturally enriching experiences to our customers and the wider community. Together, we will celebrate the spirit of innovation and the power of music to connect and inspire."

For more info and to register your interest ahead of the October 2025 release of badges head to sxswlondon.com